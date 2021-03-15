‘Tragic': 3 Dead After Driver Hits 8 Pedestrians Near San Diego City College

Three people were killed Monday morning when a driver plowed into nine pedestrians in a tunnel near San Diego City College in downtown San Diego.
The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said first-responders were called to the 1400 block of B Street at 9:05 a.m. and arrived at the scene within 5 minutes. The area is in a tunnel that leads to the college, east of Park Boulevard and west of Interstate 5. The tunnel is beneath a bridge, also near the campus' Curran Plaza.
Officials confirmed that a car had hit multiple pedestrians and at least three people were seriously injured.
“Our crews found, obviously, a tragic incident under the bridge," said SDFD Chief Colin Stowell.
The chief confirmed three people had died at the scene. He said there were nine total patients; five of them were taken to local hospitals following the crash.
More than 60 first-responders were initially assigned to the scene, including five SDFD engines and a helicopter. SDPD officers and patrol cars could be seen lining B Street, both inside the tunnel and at the entrance and exit.
SDFD officials said they plan to hold a media briefing to share details about the crash at 10:30 a.m.
