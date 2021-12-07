Several Sites Down as Major Outage Hits Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services suffered a major outage Tuesday according to users.

The company provides cloud computing services to individuals, universities, governments and companies. People trying to use Instacart, Venmo, Kindle, Roku and Disney+ are reporting issues. The McDonald’s app is also down.

Amazon said in a post an hour after the outage began that it had identified the root cause and was “actively working towards recovery.” It did not disclose more about the cause.

The outage began midmorning on the U.S. East Coast, said Doug Madory, director of internet analysis at Kentik Inc, a network intelligence firm.

“AWS is the biggest cloud provider and us-east-1 is their biggest data center, so any disruption there has big impacts to many popular websites and other internet services,” he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.