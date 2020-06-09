Two Teens Dead, Multiple Others Injured After Fiery Crash in Torrington

Two teens have died and multiple other teens are injured after a fiery crash in Torrington on Tuesday morning.

Officials responded to the area of Town Farm Road just after 2:30 a.m. for a report of a motor vehicle accident.

Firefighters said when they arrived to the scene, they found a vehicle off of Rossi Road fully involved in fire.

Five people aged 14 to 16 from Litchfield were in the vehicle, which appears to have gone off the road and down an embankment before hitting a tree, according to police. All five teens are students at Litchfield High School.

.@CtDept Accident Investigation Team mobile unit just arrived to the scene and we watched on as officers repositioned the Western Area Police Mobile Command Unit.



We know patients were taken to the hospital after a serious crash this AM in Town Farm Rd. @NBCConnecticut pic.twitter.com/5sLWRl89XP — Caitlin Burchill (@newsyCaitlin) June 9, 2020

Two 16-year-old boys have died, according to police. Officers have not released their identities.

Police say multiple patients were transported to Waterbury and or Charlotte Hungerford hospitals. Two of the teens were transferred to Connecticut Children's in Hartford and one of the teens was transported to Connecticut Children's by LifeStar.

Officials said one of the teens is in serious condition and the other two teens are seriously injured.

Investigators said all of the teens involved in the crash were friends.

According to officials, Town Farm Road and Rossi Road are closed and this will be a prolonged closure.