Deaths of woman, man found in NJ home after fire ruled a murder-suicide

The deaths of a woman and man who were found inside a home following a fire in Washington Township, Gloucester County, on Mother’s Day have been ruled a murder-suicide, officials revealed on Tuesday.

On Sunday, May 11, around 2 a.m., Washington Township firefighters and police responded to a reported house fire and possible explosion on Tranquility Court in Sewell, New Jersey. When they arrived, they found the home fully engulfed in flames. Washington Township firefighters and neighboring fire departments were able to bring the fire under control.

While searching through the home, officials found the bodies of a man and a woman inside. The man was found in the living room of the home with a gun near his body, investigators said. The Gloucester County Medical Examiner later ruled his death a suicide.

A woman was also found inside a bedroom suffering a gunshot wound to the head. Investigators said the woman was shot and killed before the fire and her death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators also determined the home’s gas line had been tampered with, enabling unrestricted flow of natural gas inside the house.

Officials have not revealed the identities of the man and woman. Neighbors and a woman who said she was an ex-girlfriend of the man identified him as Daniel Steele.

"It’s an emotional roller coaster. I hurt for his whole family. I hurt for her family. I hurt for myself, because Dan was one of the best people I ever met," Steele's former girlfriend, Nicole Ruiz, told NBC10's Miguel Martinez-Valle.

Ruiz said that before Sunday's fire, Steele dropped his dog, Billy, off at her home, along with some dog food.

However, inside that food, Ruiz said, she found money.

Ruiz also said she received an email from Steele just minutes before the fire broke out.

The email, in part, read: "I am a terrible person. By the time you read this I won’t be alive. Billy loves you more than anyone I’ve ever seen. Take care of yourself. Love, me.”

The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office, the Washington Township Police Department, and the Gloucester County Fire Marshal’s Office continue to investigate the incident.