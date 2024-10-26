San Francisco

SF man addresses lawsuit alleging French bulldog died on Alaska Airlines flight

By Hilda Gutierrez

A San Francisco man is speaking out since filing a lawsuit claiming Alaska Airlines made him change seats at the last minute, which may have led to his French bulldog's death.

Michael Contillo stated that he bought a first-class ticket to provide his dog, Ash, with more space and to keep him away from crowded areas on the flight scheduled for February 1. However, he was asked to move to coach seating, which caused Ash to become anxious and led to health issues that ultimately resulted in the dog's death, according to the suit.

The lawsuit, filed on October 16 in San Francisco County Superior Court against Alaska Airlines, claims breach of contract, negligence, negligent hiring and supervision, and negligent infliction of emotional distress. It seeks punitive damages to be determined at trial.

Hilda Gutierrez has the full story in the video above.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoInvestigation
