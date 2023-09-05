Shard of metal pierces windshield, narrowly misses impaling driver in the face

A New Hampshire woman driving on the Maine Turnpike came within inches of being seriously injured on Tuesday morning when a shard of metal was sent flying into the air by a passing vehicle, piercing the windshield of her Jeep and narrowly missing her face.

Maine State Police said they received a call around 10:20 a.m. reporting a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 south in Gray.

The driver, a 21-year-old woman from New Hampshire, said she was driving south in her 2021 Jeep Wrangler when a vehicle driving in front of her ran over and kicked up a piece of metal road debris into the air. The sharp metal object went right through the windshield of the Jeep, missing the woman's face by a matter of inches.

The driver was able to pull over to the side of the road, and sustained only minor injuries, police said. She was checked by paramedics at the scene but did not require hospitalization.

Troopers safetly reunited the woman with her family upon leaving the crash scene.

One lane of I-95 south was shut down for about an hour as a result of the crash investigation.

No further details on where the metal debris came from were released.