Shares of Italy's UniCredit jump 10% and hit eight-year high on earnings beat

  • Shares of Italian bank Unicredit hit their highest level since 2015 Monday, after announcing that it would return 8.6 billion euros ($9.2 billion) to investors.
  • The payout plans come after the Milan-based bank reported fourth-quarter profits of 1.9 billion euros, almost three times analysts' expectations.
  • Shares of the stock were up 9.9% by 10:00 a.m. London time.

The payout, which will be delivered through a combination of buybacks and dividends, follows a strong year for the bank, which has been buoyed by higher interest rates.

The bank added that it would adopt a 90% payout policy from this year. UniCredit's "stated" net income in the October-December period came in at 2.8 billion euros, more than double a 1.2 billion euro ($1.3 billion) average analyst consensus forecast provided by the bank.

Revenues also surpassed expectations, while UniCredit booked lower than forecast costs and provisions against loan losses.

Italy's second-largest lender has tripled its value since Chief Executive Andrea Orcel took the reins in 2021, leading gains among European banks.

