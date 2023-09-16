Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy killed in his patrol car

Authorities are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a sheriff's deputy in his patrol vehicle in Palmdale, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) said.

Sheriff Robert Luna spoke somberly in a press conference Saturday night to announce the murder of 30-year-old sheriff's deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer. The deputy was discovered unconscious in his patrol car by a good Samaritan around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Avenue Q, not too far from the Palmdale Sheriff Station.

“He was just driving down the street and for no apparent reason, and we’re still looking into the specific reasons, somebody decided to shoot and murder him," Sheriff Luna said. "I’m assuming at this point because he was in uniform. That, to me, is sickening.”

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

After the good Samaritan alerted the authorities of the grim discovery, Clinkunbroomer was rushed to the Antelope Valley Medical Center, where he died of his wounds.

"Despite the medical staff’s best efforts to save our deputy's life, regrettably, he succumbed to his injuries," Luna said.

The slain deputy served the Palmdale and Antelope Valley communities and was a field training officer, according to LASD. He was a third-generation law enforcement official as his father and grandfather served, as well.

According to Luna, Clinkunbroomer had just gotten engaged four days prior to the deadly shooting.

“We’re hurting because we lost somebody, It always hurts," Luna said. "They try to prepare you for this and no matter how much they do, it hurts bad.”

A detailed description of the gunman was not immediately available. LASD is seeking the public's help in acquiring information related to the case.

“We really need your help," Luna pleaded with the public. "We need to get this guy off the street. Guy or guys. He’s a public safety threat. He ambushed and killed one of our deputies. We need your help getting him off the streets.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact LASD homicide detectives at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.