Sherri Papini

Sherri Papini Sentenced to 18 Months for Kidnapping Hoax

U.S. District Judge William Shubb said he opted for a longer sentence than prosecutors recommended in order to deter others

By Don Thompson

Sherri Papini leaves the federal courthouse after Federal Judge William Shubb sentenced her to 18 months in federal prison, in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Sept. 19, 2022.
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

A Northern California mother of two was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping so she could go back to a former boyfriend, which led to a three-week, multi-state search before she resurfaced on Thanksgiving Day in 2016.

Sherri Papini, 40, pleaded guilty last spring under a plea bargain that also required her to pay more than $300,000 in restitution.

Probation officers and Papini's attorney had recommended a month in custody and seven months of supervised home detention. But Senior U.S. District Judge William Shubb said he opted for an 18-month sentence in order to deter others.

The judge said he also considered "the sheer number of people who were impacted."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Papini was found with bindings on her body, a swollen nose, and bruises and rashes across her body. All of the injuries were self-inflicted and were designed to support her story that she had been abducted at gunpoint by two Hispanic women while she was out for a run, prosecutors said.

Papini, who was emotional throughout the proceedings, quietly answered, "Yes, sir," when the judge asked if she understood the sentence.

Sherri Papini Apr 22

Sherri Papini's Husband Files for Divorce Days After She Pled Guilty to Faking Kidnapping

Crime and Courts Apr 12

California Woman Admits She Faked 2016 Kidnapping That Launched Frantic 3-Week Search

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Sherri PapiniCalifornia
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us