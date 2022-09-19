Sherri Papini Sentenced to 18 Months for Kidnapping Hoax

A Northern California mother of two was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping so she could go back to a former boyfriend, which led to a three-week, multi-state search before she resurfaced on Thanksgiving Day in 2016.

Sherri Papini, 40, pleaded guilty last spring under a plea bargain that also required her to pay more than $300,000 in restitution.

Probation officers and Papini's attorney had recommended a month in custody and seven months of supervised home detention. But Senior U.S. District Judge William Shubb said he opted for an 18-month sentence in order to deter others.

The judge said he also considered "the sheer number of people who were impacted."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Papini was found with bindings on her body, a swollen nose, and bruises and rashes across her body. All of the injuries were self-inflicted and were designed to support her story that she had been abducted at gunpoint by two Hispanic women while she was out for a run, prosecutors said.

Papini, who was emotional throughout the proceedings, quietly answered, "Yes, sir," when the judge asked if she understood the sentence.