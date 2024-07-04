Shooting at Yellowstone National Park on July 4th leaves ranger injured, suspect dead

One person is dead and a Yellowstone National Park ranger was injured following a shooting Thursday morning at Canyon Village, park officials said.

According to NBC News, the episode began Wednesday night and ended the morning of July 4, according to a press release from Yellowstone National Park. Rangers responded to a report of a person with a firearm who was making threats at Canyon Village, which is south of Tower Falls in the central part of the park.

When rangers contacted the person, they exchanged gunfire with the individual. The person died. Their identity was not released.

A Yellowstone law enforcement park ranger was injured. The ranger, whose name has not been released, is in stable condition and being treated at a hospital.

The FBI is leading the investigation with help from National Park Service special agents. An area around the Canyon Lodge complex remains closed as part of the investigation.

Park officials said there is no active threats to the public and no additional information was available.

Todd Heskett told NBC News he was staying at the Canyon Village hotel with his wife and two of their children, ages 14 and 22, when he heard gunshots coming from the Canyon eatery around 8 a.m. local time.

He said he called 911 and the front desk and was told there was an active shooter situation and he was instructed to stay in his room.

The eatery at the Canyon Lodge, the visitor center and the general store were shut down, Heskett said.

About an hour later, Heskett said he received an emergency alert on his phone informing him that the situation had been handled and it was safe to leave.

