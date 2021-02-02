Broward

Multiple Federal Agents Injured After Shooting in Florida: Sources

Sunrise Fire Rescue confirmed the shooting took place near 10100 Reflections Boulevard West after 6 a.m.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Multiple federal agents were injured during an early morning shooting that took place Tuesday in Sunrise according to sources while SWAT and a heavy police presence remains on the scene.

Sunrise Fire Rescue confirmed the shooting took place near 10100 Reflections Boulevard West after 6 a.m.

Multiple FBI and other federal agents joined local police in serving a search warrant at the location in the South Florida neighborhood, sources told NBC 6, when shots were fired.

U.S. & World

Joe Biden 4 hours ago

Biden to Sign Executive Orders on Immigration, Including Family Reunification

Groundhog Day 25 mins ago

A Gloomy Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil Says More Winter

Up to five agents were injured, according to sources, with two rushed to an area hospital. Police have not released information on their conditions, but law enforcement officials told NBC News the suspected shooter was wanted for violent crimes against children.

NBC 6's Willard Shepard has the latest details from the early morning incident.

Police remain on the scene with reports that the person involved remains inside the home. A portion of Nob Hill Road has been closed at this time.

The area surrounding the scene is safe but residents are being told to remain inside their homes.

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates

This article tagged under:

BrowardshootingSunrise
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us