Multiple Federal Agents Injured After Shooting in Florida: Sources

Multiple federal agents were injured during an early morning shooting that took place Tuesday in Sunrise according to sources while SWAT and a heavy police presence remains on the scene.

Sunrise Fire Rescue confirmed the shooting took place near 10100 Reflections Boulevard West after 6 a.m.

Multiple FBI and other federal agents joined local police in serving a search warrant at the location in the South Florida neighborhood, sources told NBC 6, when shots were fired.

Up to five agents were injured, according to sources, with two rushed to an area hospital. Police have not released information on their conditions, but law enforcement officials told NBC News the suspected shooter was wanted for violent crimes against children.

Police remain on the scene with reports that the person involved remains inside the home. A portion of Nob Hill Road has been closed at this time.

There is currently heavy police presence in the area of 4200 Nob Hill Rd. Nob Hill Rd is closed from NW 44th St to West Oakland Park Blvd in both directions.

Please use an alternate route.

The area surrounding the scene is safe but residents are being told to remain inside their homes.

