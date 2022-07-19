‘Law & Order' Crew Member Shot Dead on NYC Set

What to Know A 31-year-old parking enforcement worker was shot to death on the Brooklyn set of "Law and Order: Organized Crime"on Tuesday by a gunman who abruptly opened his car door and then opened fire, authorities say.

A 31-year-old parking enforcement worker was shot to death on the Brooklyn set of "Law and Order: Organized Crime" on Tuesday by a gunman who abruptly opened his car door and then opened fire, authorities say.

Johnny Pizarro was sitting in a car on North Henry Street in Greenpoint around 5:15 a.m. when cops say someone opened the door and fired a gun, striking him in them head and neck, police said. He was pronounced dead at NYC Health + Hospitals / Woodhull within the hour.

The NYPD confirmed Pizarro was hired as an outside agent to clear parking spaces for trucks associated with the show. No arrests have been made.

Chopper 4 showed a heavy law enforcement presence at the scene into early Tuesday afternoon.

An NBC and Universal Television spokesperson issued a statement condemning the violence.

"We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result," the spokesperson said. "We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time."

Cops say they're looking for a man with a thin build who was last seen fleeing the area in a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

