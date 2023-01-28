Beverly Crest

Shooting Outside Party in Calif. Leaves 3 Dead, 4 Injured

Seven people were shot early Saturday outside a home in the Santa Monica Mountains

By Chelsea Hylton

NBC Universal, Inc.

At least three people were killed and four others were wounded in a shooting in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles early Saturday morning.

According to authorities, around 2 a.m. a call was received about shots being fired in the 2700 block of Ellison Drive in Beverly Crest, a Los Angeles neighborhood. The shooting occurred during a party, police said.

When officers responded, they identified seven people as having been shot. Three were confirmed dead, two men and one woman.

Four others were taken to hospitals in critical condition.

Police have no information on a shooter as they continue to investigate the incident.

This article tagged under:

Beverly CrestFatal Shooting
