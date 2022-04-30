Significant Damage Reported After Possible Tornadoes in Kansas

Dozens of structures were damaged after at least one possible tornado touched down in the Wichita, Kansas, area Friday evening, officials said. Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple said after speaking with the city manager that around 50 to 100 buildings in the region were damaged.

Officials in Sedgwick County declared an emergency as they activated its emergency operations center, according to a statement. The declaration will help the county obtain state aid, officials said.

Sedgwick County Emergency Management Director Julie Stimson said by email that authorities were still assessing damage. She told NBC affiliate KSN of Wichita that county workers are going to door-to-door to check on residents. More than 22,000 utility customers in Kansas were without electricity following the storm, according to PowerOutage.us.

