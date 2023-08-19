Enfield

SILVER ALERT: 5-year-old girl has been missing from Conn. for nearly 2 months

Connecticut State Police

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 5-year-old girl who has been missing from Enfield for nearly two months.

Ilana Sanchez-Martinez has been missing since June 29. It's unclear what she was last seen wearing.

Sanchez-Martinez has brown hair and green eyes. She is 3-feet 9-inches tall and weighs 50 pounds.

She has a birthmark on her back.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Enfield Police Department at (860) 763-6400.

This article tagged under:

Enfieldsilver alert
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us