SILVER ALERT: 8-year-old boy reported missing from Bridgeport, Conn.

Connecticut State Police

A Silver Alert has been issued for an 8-year-old boy who is missing from Bridgeport.

State police said Shamar Augustine was last seen on Thursday. It's unclear what he was wearing when he was last seen.

He has black hair and brown eyes, weighs 120 pounds and is 4-foot 8-inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department at (203) 576-7671.

