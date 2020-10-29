Halloween cocktails

Simple and Spooky Halloween Cocktail

You've got the costumes and your home's decked out. You're locked and loaded for Halloween. Great for the kids.

But, wait! Let's not forget the grown-ups.

How about a Halloweek cocktail that provides a trick and a treat?

Mom2Mom's Maria Sansone chatted with Kate Richards from Drinking With Chickens for her favorite spooky adult drink. It's called the Crimson Corpse Reviver Cocktail and it's as ghoulish as it sounds.

For a step-by-step tutorial including a trick with dry ice, watch above. It's important to note that you can't drink the beverage while the dry ice is in there, though.

Here is the complete recipe.

Remember, you must be 21 years of age to drink alcohol. And adults, if you do drink do so responsibly.

