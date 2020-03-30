six flags

Six Flags New England Delays Opening of Park for 2020 Season

Six Flags New England is delaying opening of the park until at least mid-May, the park announced Monday.

The park has temporarily suspend operations. The website for Six Flags New England currently shows the first open date as Saturday, May 17.

In a statement posted on the company's website, Six Flags CEO Mike Spanos said: "The top priority at Six Flags is the safety and well-being of our guests and team members. We continue to monitor and follow the guidance of federal, state, and local officials regarding COVID-19. We thank you for your patience and understanding as we all work through this challenging situation."

The park typically opens for the season in mid-April.

For parkgoers who already have prepaid tickets, the valid dates on those tickets has been extended to the end of the 2020 season.

Current season pass holders will have their passes extended for the number of days the park is closed.

More information on the changes can be found here.

