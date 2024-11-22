New Mexico

Skulls found on New Mexico property not related to missing woman case

The skulls that were found were procured online and the investigation is over, the Lea County Sheriff’s Office said.

By Phil Helsel | NBC News

Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.
GETTY IMAGES

Skulls found on a New Mexico property earlier this month were obtained online and are not related to the case of a woman who went missing in 2019, the Lea County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

The sheriff's office had said that someone in the county had given a man a ride, and that man, who was carrying two bags, "made alarming statements and discarded objects from the vehicle, some of which appeared to be human bones."

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Human remains were found after a search of a property associated with the man in Jal, a city of around 2,000 in the southeastern part of the state, the sheriff's office said last week.

A further investigation determined the seven skulls that were retrieved had ornamental pieces or carvings that are from outside the United States, and that "investigators have determined that the skulls were procured online," the office said Thursday.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The medical examiner determined the remains found on the property had "no medical or legal significance," the sheriff's office said.

“The remains will be medically cremated,” it said.

On Nov. 12, shortly after the discovery of the remains, the sheriff's office said it could be related to Angela McManes, who disappeared in 2019.

U.S. & World

Gaza 2 hours ago

Many in Gaza are eating just once a day, as hunger spreads amid aid issues

Menendez Brothers 3 hours ago

Lyle and Erik Menendez will be seen and heard from next week for first time in years. Here's why.

Two days later, the sheriff's office said there did not appear to be a link between the skulls and McManes beyond the proximity of her home to the property where the skulls were found.

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

New Mexico
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us