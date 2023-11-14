Multiple crashes in Conn. right now may be weather-related

The precipitation and subfreezing temperatures caused slick surfaces on Tuesday morning and multiple crashes have been reported.

Derby

Two lanes were blocked on Route 8S at exit 14 on the Derby side of the Commodore Hull Bridge. It appears the highway has reopened, but there are still heavy delays in the area.

Greenwich

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A three-vehicle crash on I-95 South closed the right lane between exits 5 and 4.

On the other side of the highway, an overturned vehicle closed the right lane of I-95 North between exits 3 and 4.

Both of those accident appear to have cleared.

The exit 4 off ramp on I-95 North remains closed.

About three miles of congestion is reported in the area.

Meriden

There was a truck crash on I-691 East between exits 2B and 2A. The center lane was closed, but it appears to have reopened.

New Haven

A multi-vehicle crash has closed the right lane of I-95 South between exits 51 and 47.

Norwalk

A tractor-trailer crash has closed a portion of Interstate 95 North between exits 15 and 16. The right and center lanes are currently closed.

At this time, the I-95 North exit 15 on-ramp is also closed due to a crash.

It's unclear if it's one crash causing both closures or if there are two separate crashes.

There is more than four miles of congestion in the area.