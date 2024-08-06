Slow-moving Tropical Storm Debby bringing torrential rains and flooding to southeastern US

Tropical Storm Debby brought prolonged downpours and flooding to the southeastern United States on Tuesday and was expected to hover over the Atlantic Ocean for the next few days, then boomerang back onto the mainland, leading to potentially record-setting rainfall.

The storm was forecast to move relatively slowly across some of America's most historic Southern cities, including Savannah, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina. The National Hurricane Center has forecast up to 25 inches of rain in some areas.

“Hunker down,” Van Johnson, the mayor of Savannah, Georgia, told residents in a social media livestream Monday night. “Expect that it will be a rough day” on Tuesday, he said.

The storm's center was 15 miles south of Savannah, the hurricane center said in its 11 a.m. advisory Tuesday.



“Tropical cyclones always produce heavy rain, but normally as they’re moving, you know, it doesn’t accumulate that much in one place,” Richard Pasch of the hurricane center said. “But when they move very slowly, that’s the worst situation.”

Tropical cyclones derive their energy from warm water, so Debby has weakened over land, but part of the circulation was interacting with water over the Atlantic, Pasch said. The storm’s center could restrengthen Wednesday before it moves inland again Thursday over South Carolina, he said.

More than 6 inches of rain had fallen through Monday at Savannah’s airport, and showed no signs of stopping Tuesday, the National Weather Service reported. That’s already a month’s worth of rain in a single day: In all of August 2023, the city got 5.56 inches of rain.

Flash flood warnings were issued in Savannah and Charleston, among other areas of coastal Georgia and South Carolina. Both cities announced overnight curfews as the rains picked up.

Tornadoes knocked down trees and damaged a few homes on Kiawah Island and Edisto Island between Savannah and Charleston. A Walmart, an Applebee’s and other businesses were damaged and several vehicles flipped in Moncks Corner about 30 miles inland from Charleston.

Charleston police barricaded all eight roads leading into the 350-year-old city built on a marshy peninsula Monday night after urging nonresidents to leave, and said the curfew would remain through Tuesday, letting only essential workers and emergency personnel pass through. Charleston also opened parking garages so residents could park their cars above floodwaters and updated an online mapping system showing road closures due to flooding.

Debby made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane early Monday along the Gulf Coast of Florida. Weakening winds made it a tropical storm again, but its slow forward movement and the ocean water it picked up caused intense flooding in places.

At least five people have died due to the storm, either in traffic accidents or from fallen trees.

About 500 people were rescued Monday from flooded homes in Sarasota, Florida, a beach city popular with tourists, the local police department said. Just north of Sarasota, Manatee County officials said 186 people were rescued.

State officials said it may be two weeks before staff are able to fully assess storm damage in parts of north central Florida, as they wait for river levels there to crest.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis warned Tuesday that the threat wasn't over.

“You’re going to see the tributaries rise. That’s just inevitable. How much? We’ll see,” he said. “It may be that it’s not flooded today and it could be flooded tomorrow.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp shared a similar message Tuesday morning, warning of more rain and flooding in the coming days: “Do not let this storm lull you to sleep,” he said.

More than 155,000 customers remained without power in Florida and Georgia on Tuesday morning, down from more than 350,000, according to PowerOutage.us and Georgia Electric Membership Corp. More than 20,000 others were without power in South Carolina early Tuesday.

President Joe Biden approved emergency declarations making federal disaster assistance available to Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency Monday. Several areas along the state’s coastline are prone to flooding, such as Wilmington and the Outer Banks, according to the North Carolina Floodplain Mapping Program.

North Carolina and South Carolina have dealt with three catastrophic floods from tropical systems in the past nine years, all causing more than $1 billion in damage.

Forecasters said Debby could make another landfall near Charleston on Thursday. The hurricane center predicts the system could move up the middle of North Carolina, through Virginia and into the Washington, D.C. area by Saturday.

Collins reported from Columbia, South Carolina. Associated Press contributors include Jeff Martin and Sudhin Thanawala in Atlanta, Freida Frisaro in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Kate Payne in Tallahassee, Florida; Michael Schneider in Orlando, Florida; and Lisa Baumann in Bellingham, Washington.