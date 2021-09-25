Maine

Small Earthquake Felt Near Cape Elizabeth, Maine, Friday

The magnitude 2.1 earthquake occurred near Smugglers Cove

By Jim McKeever

Did you feel it?

A small earthquake was felt in the Greater Portland, Maine area Friday night, according to News Center Maine.

Just after midnight, the USGS reported a magnitude 2.1 earthquake occurred near Smugglers Cove off Cape Elizabeth.

The quake happened at 12:23 a.m. and as of 8 a.m. Saturday, there were 30 reports submitted to the USGS from those who felt the quake from Cape Elizabeth.

If you felt it, submit a report here.

Earthquakes of this magnitude do happen a few times per year in Maine.

A magnitude 1.9 earthquake occurred near Tremont in May. In January, a magnitude 2.7 earthquake occurred in Washington County, followed by two additional small quakes a few weeks later. 

Learn more about earthquakes, on the USGS website.

