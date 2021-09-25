Small Earthquake Felt Near Cape Elizabeth, Maine, Friday

Did you feel it?
A small earthquake was felt in the Greater Portland, Maine area Friday night, according to News Center Maine.
Just after midnight, the USGS reported a magnitude 2.1 earthquake occurred near Smugglers Cove off Cape Elizabeth.
The quake happened at 12:23 a.m. and as of 8 a.m. Saturday, there were 30 reports submitted to the USGS from those who felt the quake from Cape Elizabeth.
If you felt it, submit a report here.
Earthquakes of this magnitude do happen a few times per year in Maine.
A magnitude 1.9 earthquake occurred near Tremont in May. In January, a magnitude 2.7 earthquake occurred in Washington County, followed by two additional small quakes a few weeks later.
Learn more about earthquakes, on the USGS website.
