Small Earthquake Felt Near Cape Elizabeth, Maine, Friday

Did you feel it?

A small earthquake was felt in the Greater Portland, Maine area Friday night, according to News Center Maine.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Just after midnight, the USGS reported a magnitude 2.1 earthquake occurred near Smugglers Cove off Cape Elizabeth.

The quake happened at 12:23 a.m. and as of 8 a.m. Saturday, there were 30 reports submitted to the USGS from those who felt the quake from Cape Elizabeth.

If you felt it, submit a report here.

Earthquakes of this magnitude do happen a few times per year in Maine.

A magnitude 1.9 earthquake occurred near Tremont in May. In January, a magnitude 2.7 earthquake occurred in Washington County, followed by two additional small quakes a few weeks later.

Learn more about earthquakes, on the USGS website.