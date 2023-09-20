Compton

Small plane lands on street in Southern California neighborhood

The plane landed near Tragnview Park, just west of Compton-Woodley Airport.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A small plane landed Wednesday on a street in a Compton neighborhood.

Authorities responded to the scene at 159th Street and Central Avenue in Compton. The location is near Tragniew Park, just west of Compton-Woodley Airport.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Video showed wing damage to the plane, which apparently struck a nearby car.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"The left wing is banged up," said Dennis Lord of the Los Angeles County Aviation Commission. "That's what hit the car. He spun around in the street and walked away from it."

It was not immediately clear why the plane landed short of the airport. NBCLA has reached out to the Federal Aviation Administration for more information.

This article tagged under:

ComptonCalifornia
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us