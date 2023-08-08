Snake falls from the sky onto a woman mowing her lawn. Then a hawk attacked them both

In a bizarre series of events, a routine lawn-mowing chore turned into a terrifying ordeal for a woman in Silsbee, Texas, after she was attacked by a snake and a hawk at the same time.

Peggy Jones was mowing her lawn Tuesday when a snake fell from the sky and wrapped itself around her arm. As she tried to rid of the clinging reptile, it began snapping at her face and broke her glasses.

While the snake was gripping tightly at her forearm, a hawk suddenly swooped down from above and began attacking Jones, attempting to wrest away the slithery serpent.

"I just kept saying, ‘Help me, Jesus. Help me, Jesus,’" she told NBC affiliate KPRC-TV.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Jones recalled the hawk coming at her at least four times before it finally pulled the snake off and flew away.

Photos shared by KPRC-TV show deep cuts and bruises on Jones' bloodied right forearm. She was rushed to the emergency room after her husband heard her screams and came running.

"I was yelling and screaming. He didn’t know what I was saying. I thought I was bit by a snake," she recalled.

But the puncture marks were stab wounds from the hawk's talons, The Washington Post reported.

Though her recovery journey is still underway, Jones is now back on the tractor — with the help of her husband.

“It was a very bizarre, harrowing experience,” she told the newspaper. “And I just thank God I’m alive to still tell about it.”

This wasn't the first time Jones found herself in a dicey situation with a snake. Two years ago, a venomous snake bit her while she was clearing her house, according to the Post.

eal for us, but it is the perfect environment for snakes.