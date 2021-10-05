SNAPCHAT

Snapchat Introduces Tool to Help Young People ‘Run for Office'

"If Snapchatters want to make sure that the issues they care most about are represented by leadership, then they need to run," a Snap executive said

SnapChat-GettyImages
Getty Images/Robyn Beck

Snapchat released a tool Tuesday called Run for Office to help young people who have political aspirations learn what steps they'll need to take to run in local elections.

Run for Office will help eligible Snapchat users, many of whom skew younger, find local races they are eligible for that pertain to their interests, the platform said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"If Snapchatters want to make sure that the issues they care most about are represented by leadership, then they need to run," Sofia Gross, Snap's head of policy partnerships and social impact, said

The tool, powered by BallotReady, which curates information from election websites across the country, will walk them through what they'll need to do to become candidates. Users will also be able to nominate friends who they think would be good fits for particular offices.

U.S. & World

Johnson & Johnson 1 hour ago

J&J Seeks US Clearance for COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses

Facebook 7 hours ago

Ex-Facebook Employee Bringing Sharp Criticisms to Congress

Gross said young users are politically active, especially with voting.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here. 

At issue is whether public schools can discipline students like 14-year-old Brandi Levy over something they say off-campus.

This article tagged under:

SNAPCHAT
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us