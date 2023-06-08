air quality

Social media reacts to record-high air quality concerns blanketing Tri-State area

The orange sky has taken over New York and social media as users weigh in on the climate situation

By Charlotte Edmonds

Getty Images

New York has been overtaken by a blanket of smoke and smog this week, courtesy of Canadian wildfires traveling downwind. The secondary impact of the fire has forced many East Coast cities to halt many outdoor activities, including professional sports.

The orange sky and dense air has inspired lots of reactions on social media, with many comparing it to the apocalypse.

It's also brought out age-old tensions as many West Coasters remember the 2020 wildfires that swept much of California.

However, not all West Coasters were interested in participating in the competition. Some used their past experience with wildfires to offer advice to those impacted by the current storm.

Still others see the prevalence of these natural disasters as a reminder of the concerns climate change pose to everyone around the world.

There have been no shortage of puns and jokes made over the course of this week.

This article tagged under:

air qualityNew York Citywildfiressmoke
