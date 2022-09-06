Some Mansfield, Conn. Schools Closed Wednesday Due to Issues With Bus Company

Mansfield schools will be closed Wednesday for grades pre-K through 8 because of "unacceptable issues" with the district bus company's ability to transport students in a safe and timely manner, according to Superintendent Peter Dart.

Dart said there were issues with the bus company communicating about critical issues and as a result, all students, with the exception of high schoolers, will not have school Wednesday.

I do not have confidence that our carrier can meet our expectations and minimize travel times for our students. -Superintendent Peter Dart

The superintendent said closing for the day will allow the district to work closely with the bus company to resolve "significant issues." On the school district's website, the vendor is listed as M&J Bus Company.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The school district is hoping to "refine bus routes, ensure all students have accurate bus assignments, and clarify communication expectations."

Dart said both elementary and middle schools have been affected. Specific details about the incident were not immediately available.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to M&J Bus Company but has not yet heard back.