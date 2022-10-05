South Florida's ‘A Day of Giving' to Benefit Hurricane Victims. Here's How You Can Help

South Florida sister stations NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 are partnering with the American Red Cross Thursday to raise funds for those impacted by Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Fiona.

The stations will host a virtual phone bank on Oct. 6 from 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.

NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 encourage viewers to donate during their newscasts, programming and digital platforms throughout the day. Donations will be used to help those impacted by the two hurricanes.

During the event, the newscasts will run stories from some of the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ian on Florida's southwest coast.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Donations by phone can be made by calling 866-477-GIVE (866-477-4483). The phone number will only be operational on the day of the event during phone bank hours.

Those wishing to donate online can do so at any time by visiting NBC6.com/RedCross. Online and by phone, donors will be able to designate whether they want their donation to support victims of Hurricane Ian or Hurricane Fiona.

Viewers can also text REDCROSS to 90999 to give $10 to American Red Cross Disaster Relief.