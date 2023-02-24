Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines to Serve Iced Coffee on Flights

The Dallas-based airline says new research shows 42% of Gen Z consumes cold coffee

By Holley Ford

Southwest Airlines' coffee options just got a lot cooler.

The Dallas-based airline will soon begin serving Community Coffee's Espresso + Cream iced coffee on 4,000 flights a day, spanning more than 100 destinations in 42 states as well as Central America, Mexico, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.

"We are excited to welcome this new drink onboard—especially after learning from Mintel that 42% of Gen Z consumes cold coffee," Southwest said in a statement on its website.

This particular iced coffee is made with all-natural ingredients and contains 120 milligrams of caffeine and 150 calories in an eight-ounce bottle that can be poured over ice.

The Espresso + Cream iced coffee is available onboard Southwest flights for a limited time for $4 per bottle.

