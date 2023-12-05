capitol riot

Speaker Mike Johnson says he's blurring Jan. 6 footage so rioters don't get charged

House Lawmakers Work On Continuing Resolution To Fund The Government
Speaker Mike Johnson said Tuesday that House Republicans are blurring footage from the Capitol attack before releasing it publicly because they don't want Jan. 6 rioters to be charged with crimes.

"We have to blur some faces of persons who participated in the events of that day because we don’t want them to be retaliated against and to be charged by the DOJ," Johnson said Tuesday.

Johnson, who was deeply involved in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election based on false claims of mass election fraud, said that people should do their own research into the Capitol attack.

