Spilt Milk Leads to Delays on Maine Highway

A crash involving a milk truck on Interstate 395 in Bangor, Maine, on Thursday morning caused some traffic delays.

"Expect 395WB to Main St ramps closed for a bit as crews work a MVC with a vehicle on its side closing both the on and off ramps," the Bangor Fire Department said in a tweet around 6:17 a.m.

The tweet included a photo of an Oakhurst milk truck on its side, with what looked like dozens of milk crates, bottles and milk spilled across the opposite lane of the highway.

The Maine Department of Transportation said the Exit 3 on- and off-ramps were expected to be closed for "several hours" as a result of the milk truck spill.

There was no word on any injuries, and no further details about the crash were released.