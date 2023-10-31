Sports betting set to launch Friday in Maine

Sports betting in Maine is set to launch on Friday, the state's Gambling Control Unit announced Tuesday.

The legislation was signed by Gov. Janet Mills in May of 2022 and officially became law on Aug. 2, 2022. Following a public hearing in January and a public comment period that concluded last month, final rules weresubmitted to the Maine Attorney General's Office for legal review and adoption in November.

Beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 1, licensed operators and their management service providers will be able to start pre-launch advertising to accept registrations and account deposits up to the go live date of Friday at 9 a.m.

Milt Champion, director of Maine's Gambling Control Unit, had released the proposed rules for gambling in January, and said at the time that it was important to move slowly to get it right.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Mills gave control of the mobile and online sports betting market to Native American tribes in Maine, providing an olive branch after her veto threat scuttled their proposal for greater sovereignty.

Mobile and online wagering is expected to account for 85% of the sports betting market in Maine, providing a conduit for revenue for the tribes. Each tribe can select its own vendor, meaning there could be up to four licenses for the Penobscot Nation, Passamaquoddy tribes at Indian Township and Pleasant Point, Houlton Band of Maliseets and Mi’kmaq.

Sports betting in Maine is expected to generate between $3.8 million and $6.9 million in revenue for the state, on top of $64 million from casinos and other legal gambling in 2022, Champion has said.

Over 30 states have already legalized sports gambling since a U.S. Supreme Court decision in 2018 opened the door to wagering on sports. In New England, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island already allow sports betting, and Vermont is awaiting launch in January of 2024 after legalization earlier this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.