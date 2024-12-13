Spouses with combined age of 202 become world's oldest newlyweds

Marjorie Fiterman and Bernie Littman are officially the world's oldest newlyweds, with a combined age of 202.

The couple, who fell in love after they moved onto the same floor of a senior living facility in Philadelphia, set a world record for the oldest couple to marry when they tied the knot on May 19 after nine years of dating, Guinness World Records shared Dec. 3.

The bride is 102, and the groom is 100.

Littman’s granddaughter Sarah Sicherman shared the couple's sweet love story with TODAY.com in June 2024. The pair met at a party at their retirement center and embarked on their first romantic date later that same day, she shared.

The couple met when they moved onto the same floor of a senior living facility in Philadelphia and dated for nine years before marrying. (Courtesy Sarah Sicherman)

It was a second marriage for both the bride and groom. Littman and his first wife were married for 65 years until she passed away in 2012.

“We’re just so happy that he’s found someone that he loves spending time with,” Sicherman said of her grandfather.

“It’s adorable that they have decided to do this … and fun for us as the family to be able to share this with everybody — to have this kind of joyous news during a time when things are just really crazy in the world,” she added.

The couple's small wedding guest list was intergenerational. Courtesy Sarah Sicherman

Sicherman described the marriage at the time as "spur of the moment." The lovebirds were content to sidestep marriage until Fiterman broke her leg in a fall, she said.

“There was kind of that moment of ‘I don’t want to live without you,’ and so it was just a ‘Why don’t we get married?’ sort of thing,” Sicherman said.

The couple married in a traditional Jewish wedding featuring an intergenerational guest list of about 10 loved ones. Family members cheered for Littman, who uses a wheelchair, when he stood and broke a glass with his foot at the end of the ceremony, as is customary for the groom.

Littman's granddaughter told TODAY.com that both he and his new bride enjoy good health. (Courtesy Sarah Sicherman)

Though Fiterman has no children from her own first marriage, she's now a stepmom to Littman’s two kids and shares his four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren with him.

After the couple's nuptials, family members submitted paperwork to Guinness World Records to prove they were the oldest living married couple by aggregate age.

But for the bride and groom themselves, the record really didn’t matter.

“They’re just happy enjoying their time together,” Sicherman said at the time.

