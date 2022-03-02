Stanford Women's Soccer Goalie and Captain Katie Meyer Dies at 22

Stanford University officials confirmed the identity of an undergraduate student who was found dead in an on-campus residence.

Katie Meyer was a senior majoring in international relations and minoring in history. She was also the team captain and goalkeeper for Stanford's women’s soccer team.

According to campus officials, details on her cause of death cannot be shared yet in honor of the family's privacy.

Meyer was described as committed, and "a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits."

She was born in Burbank, a city in Los Angeles County in Southern California. She graduated from Century Academy in Thousand Oaks in 2018 and played soccer for Newbury Park High School, according to the Stanford Daily.

The Stanford community has suffered an unimaginable loss. Our thoughts & love are with Katie’s family & friends. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3qXOyx7atO — Stanford Athletics (@GoStanford) March 2, 2022

"There are no words to express the emptiness that we feel at this moment," said Susie Brubaker-Cole, vice provost for Student Affairs. "We're reaching out to all of you in our community because this impacts all of us. Please know you are not alone."

Several sports organizations such as the National Collegiate Athletic Association and Pac-12 Conference joined Stanford in mourning Meyer's death and showed their support on social media.

We join Stanford in mourning the loss of Katie Meyer. Our condolences to her family, friends and teammates. https://t.co/RdQbOxPsC7 — NCAA (@NCAA) March 2, 2022

On behalf of the entire Pac-12 family, our thoughts are with the family and friends of Katie Meyer, along with the @GoStanford & @StanfordWSoccer community of which she was a beloved member.



Katie will be greatly missed and will remain in our hearts.



❤️ https://t.co/UL6UgBrYCX — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) March 2, 2022

The thoughts and hearts of the entire U.S. Soccer Federation are with the family, friends, teammates and loved ones of Katie Meyer. https://t.co/xSuCQJPk1P — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) March 2, 2022

To support students, Stanford is encouraging all to reach out for support. Counseling and psychological help are available via the Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) at 650-723-3785, as well as the Office for Religious and Spiritual Life (ORSL) at 650-723-1762.

You can read more about Stanford's response to the incident here.