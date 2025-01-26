Food & Drink

Starbucks defaulting to mugs for ‘at here' orders, free refills in stores returning this week

The company will also offer condiment bars for customers looking to add creamer or sweeteners to their coffee

All company-owned Starbucks locations will default to ceramic mugs for customers consuming beverages in stores, and will also bring back condiment bars this week.

According to a press release from the company, customers will have their beverage served in a ceramic mug if they order a drink "for here." Other options include a glass or a personal mug brought from home.

In addition, customers utilizing those mugs will be entitled to free refills during their visit, the company said.

Customers will also be able to use condiment bars within stores, adding in their own creamer, milk and a variety of sweeteners, according to the press release.

The changes come as the company looks to incentivize paying customers to spend more time within stores. Earlier this month, Starbucks reversed its “open-door” policy, requiring customers to buy a beverage or food item if they want to spend time within stores, or to use restrooms.

The new code of conduct also bans discrimination, and bans consumption of outside alcohol, smoking, vaping and panhandling, according to press releases.

A spokesperson told NBC News the rules are designed to prioritize paying customers.

The open-door policy was put in place in 2018 after two Black men were arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks, where they were holding a meeting but had not bought anything from the store. The company instituted the policy in the fallout from the interaction, which was caught on video.

