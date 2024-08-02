It's a treat running across a diner in Greater Boston — this one's for restaurant lovers

In some parts of New England, diners are pretty easy to come by.

Worcester is one of the first places that comes to mind, with its classic railroad car-style diners (the Worcester Lunch Car Company manufactured these types of diners in the past century). Connecticut has a multitude of diners as well, much like neighboring New York (and New Jersey just beyond, possibly the country’s the diner capital).

But what about the Greater Boston area? Some can certainly be found here and there, including a few real old-school spots, such as South Street Diner in Boston, Kelly's Diner Casey’s Diner in Natick and the Agawam Diner in Rowley, but diners don’t really seem to be a big thing locally, especially compared to the tri-state area of New York/New Jersey/Connecticut.

That’s why it’s a bit of a treat running across a diner while traveling through the region, and some don’t seem to be known at all beyond the immediate area. That’s definitely the case when it comes to a former old-fashioned diner-turned-modern eatery on the South Shore called Stars on Hingham Harbor.



Hingham is a beautiful town with miles of scenic coastline, gorgeous old homes, huge expanses of parkland and one of the most charming town centers in Massachusetts. It also happens to be a haven for restaurant lovers.

Pockets of dining spots can be found at the Derby Street Shops, near the Route 53/228 intersection by the Norwell line; at The Launch at Hingham Shipyard; and in and around the downtown area. Stars is on the edge of downtown, near where North Street heads into the heart of the town center from Route 3A on the same block as Tosca and Caffe Tosca — all three are run by the same group, Eat Well, Inc.

And while Stars isn’t right on the ocean, you can catch glimpses of the water across the street, and there are narrow but scenic parks along Hingham Harbor which make for some nice strolling before or after a meal.

From the outside, the very colorful Stars gives hints of its past — it opened in 1989 as a no-frills old-fashioned diner. The building looks vaguely like a train car, though not to the extent of those found in Worcester and elsewhere. The inside is warm and inviting and feels more like a pleasant family-friendly restaurant (perhaps an apt description of the place) and less like a noisy greasy spoon where people grab some quick food and head out.

To the right is a bar/lounge area with window booths along the wall and a few tables between those booths and the bar itself; to the left is a dining room with more booths along both walls and some tables in the middle. The combination of hanging lights, ceiling lights, ceiling fans (with lights), prints on the walls and an abundance of windows gives the entire space a bright and airy feel, almost giving it the vibe of an art gallery or studio.

While old-school diners tend to focus on heaping portions of comfort food at cheap prices, Stars is more of a modern take on a diner, offering classic American fare with some upscale touches.

The breakfast plates here are wonderful, including the chocolate chip Belgian waffles topped with a decadent mix of strawberries and whipped cream and the cinnamon French toast made with old-fashioned cinnamon bread. The country breakfast will possibly be the first and last meal of the day — it comes complete with three eggs, bacon, sausage, baked beans, home fries and grilled cornbread.

The lunch and dinner menu features an endless list of comfort food items, including huge bacon and cheddar tater tots with ketchup on the side; a classic bowl of New England clam chowder with a perfect mix of clams, bacon, potatoes, and cream; fish and chips made with flaky local cod and having plenty of tartar sauce on the side; some deliciously tender teriyaki steak tips that may make people forget about some of the best tips found in the neighborhood joints just north of Boston; a half-roasted chicken (not the kind you’d probably find at a basic diner) served with herb-roasted potatoes, grilled asparagus and roasted garlic jus; a rather large portion of mac and cheese topped with tomato-parmesan bruschetta; a juicy angus burger topped with bacon, cheese and chipotle aioli; and a variety of salads and sandwiches, with the latter including a terrific blackened chicken wrap with bacon and garlic aioli.

Diners usually aren’t known for their alcoholic beverages, but since Stars isn’t exactly a traditional diner, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the offerings here are quite impressive.

The beer list is actually a bit of a stunner, as you’ll often find options that you might not see at too many other places locally, including brews from such top beermakers as Belleflower and Bissell Brothers (two top-tier breweries in Portland, Maien), Tilted Barn (Rhode Island), Ten Bends (Vermont) and Vitamin Sea (located only a few minutes away in Weymouth). Stars also serves some excellent cocktails, with its Bloody Mary being a must on a Sunday morning while options later in the day include martinis, margaritas, mojitos, raspberry lime rickeys and mimosas.

Hingham is a little off the beaten path, as much of it is several miles away from Route 3, but it is well worth getting off the highway and exploring its picturesque tree-shaded roads and laid-back town center. And while in the downtown area (or driving by the water on Route 3A), Stars on Hingham Harbor is a place that is an obvious choice if you’re hungry.

It may no longer be a basic, everyday diner, but it is a vastly appealing spot that is great for families, couples and groups of friends in the confines of a comfortable, diner-like space.

Stars on Hingham Harbor, 2 Otis Street, Hingham, MA, 02043. starshingham.com