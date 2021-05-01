Moose Dead, Multiple Transported to Hospital After Crash in Goshen, Conn.

A pregnant moose is dead and several people were transported to the hospital with injuries after a crash in Goshen, according to officials.

State police said Troop B responded to Hall Meadow Lane, or Route 272, near the Norfolk line. Fire officials are also at the scene.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The road was closed at the scene of the crash but has since reopened.

Norfolk Police PIO Jon Barbagallo said the pregnant moose involved in the crash was killed, along with her in utero calf.

Barbagallo said three people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Five people were in the car at the time of the crash.

3824 Hall Meadow Rd (Rt 272) in Goshen is closed near the Norfolk line for a serious MVA. CAR VS MOOSE. Avoid the area. — Jon Barbagallo, Norfolk PIO (@NorfolkPIO1) May 2, 2021

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to the scene. EnCon police said the moose was turned over to the DEEP Wildlife Division for study.

State police troopers are investigating the crash.