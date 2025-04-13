PA State Police investigating arson after fire damages Gov. Shapiro's mansion

Pennsylvania State Police officials announced that they have begun an arson investigation after a fire was reported at the Governor's Residence in Harrisburg, Pa., in the early hours of Sunday, April 13, 2025.

According to police, members of the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire were dispatched to Governor’s Residence, located on North Front Street in Harrisburg, at about 2 a.m. on a report of a fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire, but, officials said, it caused "a significant amount of damage" to a portion of the home.

Police officials said that, when the fire occurred, Pa. Governor Josh Shapiro and his family were present at the home. However, they were all evacuated and no one was injured, officials said.

On Sunday morning, police officials said the incident is being investigated as an arson.

In a statement on the fire, Shapiro said he was grateful for first responders' help in keeping his family safe.

"Last night at about 2 a.m., my family and I woke up to bangs on the door from the Pennsylvania State Police after an arsonist set fire to the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg. The Harrisburg Bureau of Fire was on the scene and while they worked to put out the fire, we were evacuated from the Residence safely by Pennsylvania State Police and assisted by Capitol Police," Shapiro wrote in a statement. "Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished. Every day, we stand with the law enforcement and first responders who run towards danger to protect our communities. Last night, they did so for our family – and Lori and I are eternally grateful to them for keeping us safe. Pennsylvania State Police is on the scene leading this investigation and will keep the public updated."

In a statement released around lunchtime, Pa. Attorney General Dave Sunday posted online, saying that his office was ready to to provide resources to "find the culprit of this senseless act of violence."

Attorney General Dave Sunday’s statement on the overnight arson at the Governor’s residence: https://t.co/65c4ZOmHN6 pic.twitter.com/e2EsCSmK6s — PA Attorney General Dave Sunday (@PAAttorneyGen) April 13, 2025

State police officials said that investigators remain at the scene as an investigation is ongoing.

There is a reward of up to $10,000 offered through PSP Tips for the arrest and conviction for the individual(s) responsible. Anyone with information should call 1-800-4PA TIPS (1-800-472-8477).

State police officials said Sunday morning that no additional information will be released at this time.

"However, this is a fast-moving investigation, and details will be provided as appropriate," officials said in a statement on the investigation.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.