UPS Driver Dead After Assault in Watertown: Police

State police responding to what was reported as an accident on the northbound side of Route 8 involving a UPS truck on Tuesday night found the truck's driver had been the victim of a serious assault.

The driver was taken to the hospital, where he later died, according to police.

The incident happened near Exit 37 on Route 8 North around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police are not sure what prompted the assault, but said they have identified a suspect who took off from the scene.

Troopers are looking for 19-year-old Elijah David Bertrand in connection to the incident.

They are asking for the public to remain vigilant and that anyone who sees Bertrand or knows where he is to call detectives at (860) 626-7900.