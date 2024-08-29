Stephen Curry signs $62.6 million, one-year contract extension with Warriors

NBA superstar Stephen Curry has agreed to sign a one-year, $62.6 million extension with the Golden State Warriors, his agent confirmed to CNBC.

The extension keeps Curry in a Golden State uniform through the 2026-27 season.

The extension keeps Curry in a Warriors uniform through the 2026-2027 season, and will make him the first NBA player to make $60 million in a season, according to Spotrac. As of now, several NBA players who have signed long-term extensions are set to eclipse Curry's $62.6 million salary the following year.

Curry is a four-time NBA champion and most recently won a gold medal with the Team USA basketball team at the 2024 Olympics. In the championship game against France, Curry led the team with 24 points, all of which were three-pointers.

Curry, 36, has played his entire NBA career with the Warriors.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.