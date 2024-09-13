Hartford

Police officer, 4 others injured after stolen U-Haul hits several vehicles in Hartford

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Four people and a police officer were injured after a stolen U-Haul crashed into several vehicles in downtown Hartford Friday evening.

The police department said they were initially notified of a female passenger reportedly yelling for help.

As officers tried to stop the U-Haul, it struck several vehicles before coming to a stop in the area of Main Street and Capitol Avenue.

While responding to the incident, an officer was involved in a car accident involving a rollover in the area of Washington and Webster streets.

NBC Connecticut

The fire department said four people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. A police officer was also taken to the hospital with a hand injury, authorities said.

The driver has since been taken into custody, according to police.

No additional information was immediately available.

