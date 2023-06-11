Stolen vehicle involved in 3-car crash that injured 11 people in Meriden, Conn.: Police

Eleven people are injured after a three-car crash in Meriden on Saturday afternoon and one person was arrested after it was determined that one of the vehicles involved in the accident was stolen.

Officers were called to a multi-car crash at the intersection of Windsor Avenue and West Main Street around 4:15 p.m. When police arrived, they said they found three vehicles with disabling damage and 11 injured people.

According to investigators, a 2003 Honda Accord was traveling north on North Third Street. As it was crossing the intersection of West Main Street, it hit a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt that was traveling west on West Main Street. The Honda Accord then continued onto Windsor Avenue and hit a 2013 Nissan Altima head-on.

Authorities said two people inside of the Honda Accord, four people inside of the Chevrolet Cobalt and five people in the Nissan Altima were injured and were transported to the hospital.

During the investigation, police said the Honda Accord was determined to be stolen out of Bridgeport. The driver of that vehicle, identified by police as 34-year-old William Herschler, of Meriden, was charged with the stolen vehicle and is being held on a $100,000 bond.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone that witnessed the crash or anyone with video surveillance of the incident is asked to contact Meriden Police Department at (203) 630-6201.