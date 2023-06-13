HARTFORD

Suspect shot by store employee during attempted robbery in Connecticut: PD

A suspect is in critical condition after being shot by a store employee during an attempted robbery in Hartford on Tuesday. A second suspect is still on the loose.

Officers were called to the 500 block of Park Street around 10:30 a.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation.

When police arrived, they said they found one male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

According to investigators, it is believed that two people rushed inside of Exquisite Pressure Shop as the store was opening in what appears to be an attempted robbery.

While inside, authorities said the suspects pistol whipped an employee. The employee then fired rounds and hit one of the suspects.

Police said the man who was found on Park Street is one of the suspects. The other suspect fled on foot and is still on the loose.

The store employee remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The employee was later taken to the hospital to be treated for facial injuries from being pistol whipped and is in stable condition.

Officers are working to recover video from the cameras around the area and from the store.

The investigation is active and ongoing.


