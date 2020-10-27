coronavirus pandemic

Store Guard Stabbed 27 Times for Asking Women to Wear Masks

The women were arrested at the scene of the attack

Police tape
Getty Images

Two sisters accused of stabbing a West Side Chicago store security guard 27 times with a knife after he asked them to wear face masks and use hand sanitizer were ordered held without bond Tuesday.

The alleged attack late Sunday by Jessica Hill, 21, and Jayla Hill, 18, left the 32-year-old victim hospitalized in critical condition, police spokeswoman Karie James said.

An argument that began after the women refused the guard’s request to wear masks became physical when one of the women punched the man, James said. Jessica Hill allegedly pulled a knife from her back pocket and began stabbing the man, while Jayla Hill held him in place by his hair. The man was stabbed in his chest, back and arms.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 15 hours ago

Biden Goes on Offense in Georgia While Trump Targets Midwest

President Trump 8 hours ago

Federal Judge Rejects DOJ Attempt to Stand in for Trump in NYC Defamation Case

The women were arrested at the scene of the attack and both were treated for minor lacerations at a nearby hospital, James said.

During Tuesday’s bond hearing before Cook County Circuit Judge Mary C. Marubio, the women’s court-appointed attorney said the stabbing was self-defense, adding both women suffered from a bipolar disorder.

Prosecutors said the guard never approached either women before the attack.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemicChicago
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us