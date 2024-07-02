As millions of Americans prepare to celebrate Independence Day, those who are running behind on some errands might wonder what will be open or closed on Thursday, July 4, 2024.
While some stores may remain open during the federal holiday, others might have reduced hours or close completely for Independence Day, so it's important to plan accordingly.
Here are some major retailers and offices that will be closed or open on July 4:
Fourth of July
Banks & post offices
Banks: Most banks will be closed, but ATMs and some services may remain available.
USPS: Post offices will be closed on July 4 and there will be no mail delivery, caller service or Post Office Box service available for the holiday.
FedEx: FedEx offices will see modified hours and some locations will close for the holiday. No pickup or delivery services will be offered.
UPS: There will be no UPS pickup or delivery service and some store locations will be closed. UPS Express Critical service is available, however.
Stock market: The stock market will be closed for the holiday.
Costco: All U.S. warehouses are closed for the holiday.
What's open on the Fourth of July?
Here's a full list of department stores, supermarkets and other establishments that will be open for the holiday, according to TODAY.com. In some cases, store hours vary by location.
Retail stores
- Ace Hardware: Hours may vary per location. Check your store's hours here.
- Apple: 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
- Barnes and Noble: Hours may vary per location.
- Best Buy: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Big Lots: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Burlington: Check your store's hours here.
- Dick's Sporting Goods: Check your store's hours here.
- Dillard's: Stores will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Dollar General: Stores will be open during normal business hours.
- Family Dollar: Stores will be open during normal business hours.
- Hobby Lobby: Check your store's hours here.
- HomeGoods: Stores will be open during normal business hours.
- IKEA: Closing at 6 p.m.
- JOANN: Closing at 7 p.m.
- JcPenney: 11:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
- Kohl's: Check your store's hours here
- Lowe's: Most stores close at 8 p.m.
- Macy's: Most stores close at 7 p.m.
- Marshalls: Stores will be open during normal business hours.
- Michaels: Stores will be open during normal business hours.
- Menards: Most stores close at 8 p.m.
- Nordstrom: Most stores close at 6 p.m.
- Nordstrom Rack: Most stores close at 6 p.m.
- Petco: Most locations close at 7 or 8 p.m.
- PetSmart: Stores will be open during normal business hours.
- Sephora: Check your store's hours here.
- Staples: Stores will be open during normal business hours.
- The Home Depot: Check your store's hours here.
- T.J. Maxx: Stores will be open during normal business hours.
- Ulta: Check your store's hours here.
Grocery stores
- Aldi: Check your store's hours here.
- Angelo Caputo's Fresh Market: Check your store's hours here.
- Cermak Fresh Market: Stores will be open during normal business hours.
- Food 4 Less: Stores will be open during normal business hours.
- Jewel-Osco: Stores will be open during normal business hours.
- Kroger: Stores will be open during normal business hours.
- Publix: Stores will be open during normal business hours.
- Mariano's: Stores will be open during normal business hours.
- Meijer: Stores will be open during normal business hours.
- Sam's Club: Stores will close at 6 p.m.
- Tony's Fresh Market: Stores will be open during normal business hours.
- Walmart: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Convenience stores and pharmacies
- Casey's: 5:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.
- Starbucks: Check your store's hours here
- CVS: Stores will be open during normal business hours.
- Walgreens: Check your store's hours here
- 7-Eleven: Check your store's hours here
- Speedway: Stores will be open during normal business hours.