A woman accused of sneaking on a flight from New York to Paris last week has ties to the Philadelphia area and filed lawsuits alleging she was the victim of human trafficking and poisoning, NBC10 confirmed.

On Tuesday, Nov. 26, Svetlana Dali, 57, was able to get past security at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens, New York, and board a Delta Air Lines flight to Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris, France, without a boarding pass, officials said.

A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) spokesperson said she bypassed two “identity verification and boarding status stations” before boarding the Paris-bound flight.

Dali was taken into custody and denied entry to France after landing at Charles de Gaulle Airport. Officials told CNN that two attempts to send Dali back to the U.S. were unsuccessful after she was disruptive.

Video captured one of the incidents on Saturday, Nov. 30. The clip, obtained by NBC News, shows Dali screaming “Please help here!” and the “United States broke my heart,” while on Flight 265 from Paris to New York.

Gary Treichler was on that flight with his family and said Dali started getting louder and louder.

"Something triggered her to start being uncooperative," he told NBC's "TODAY" show.

After about 20 minutes, Dali started to calm down, according to Treichler. Four armed French police officers and an interpreter were brought onboard to assist.

"She was then escorted off the plane," he said. "Our flight was probably two and a half to three hours late for takeoff."

Dali remained in French custody for several days before she was brought back to New York on Wednesday, Dec. 4, according to officials. She was then arrested and charged by the FBI.

The NBC10 Investigators learned that days before sneaking onto the flight on Nov. 26, Dali filed a federal lawsuit in Philadelphia which named multiple law enforcement agencies and three people. In the lawsuit, Dali claims she was sold by the Russian Federation to two people in the U.S. and was then assaulted by one of the individuals who she alleges bought her for $20,000.

In September, Dali filed another lawsuit – in which she represented herself – against the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC) in Bethesda, Maryland, for what she claimed was a refusal to test her for military poison.

Both lawsuits listed her as homeless but included two addresses for mail. One of the addresses listed was for a home in Philadelphia’s Crescentville neighborhood. A man living at the home told NBC10 he knew Dali from church and had let her stay at his house a few times. He said she was going through hardships but didn’t know any further details beyond that.

The other address listed a home in Philadelphia’s Rhawnhurst section. A woman at the address told NBC10 through Google Translate that she had been receiving Dali’s mail but that Dali had not been coming to pick it up.