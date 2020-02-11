Darfur

Sudan to Hand Over Ex-President to International Criminal Court for War Crimes

Omar al-Bashir is wanted by the ICC on charges of crimes against humanity and genocide related to the Darfur conflict

In this July 2, 2018 file photo, Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir leaves the African Union summit, in Nouakchott, Mauritania
Ludovic Marin/Pool Photo via AP, File

A top Sudanese official says transitional authorities and rebel groups have agreed to hand over former autocratic president Omar al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court for war crimes, including mass killings in Darfur.

Al-Bashir, who was overthrown by the military last year amid a public uprising, is wanted by the ICC on charges of crimes against humanity and genocide related to the Darfur conflict.

Since his ouster in April, he has been in jail in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, on charges of corruption and killing protesters.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

DarfurSudan
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us