all inclusive boston

Summer Entertaining Done Right

NBC Universal, Inc.

Who needs an excuse to entertain during the summer? Not The Chef's Pantry's Anna Rossi! She is pulling out all the stops, giving you some 5-star inspiration for your next summer soiree.

Anna's whipping up her Grilled Avocado & Crab Salad while sipping on her favorite bubbly. She also heads to a Boston institution, Jasper White's Summer Shack, and catches up with Chef Dell Leandro, who puts a Brazilian spin on a New England classic with his Bacon-Wrapped Scallops on top of a Summer Corn Salad.

And later, she puts all those bubbles to work with a Slushy Champagne Oyster Mignonette.

All this and more in this episode of The Hub Today Presents The Chef's Pantry.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More from The Chef's Pantry

Chefs Pantry Jun 23

Anna's Chicken Salad Served Two Ways

summer recipes Jun 23

Fall-Off-the-Bone Baby Back Ribs With a Sweet Peach Cake

This article tagged under:

all inclusive bostonsummerrecipescrab saladchef dell leandro
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us