Summer Entertaining Done Right

Who needs an excuse to entertain during the summer? Not The Chef's Pantry's Anna Rossi! She is pulling out all the stops, giving you some 5-star inspiration for your next summer soiree.

Anna's whipping up her Grilled Avocado & Crab Salad while sipping on her favorite bubbly. She also heads to a Boston institution, Jasper White's Summer Shack, and catches up with Chef Dell Leandro, who puts a Brazilian spin on a New England classic with his Bacon-Wrapped Scallops on top of a Summer Corn Salad.

And later, she puts all those bubbles to work with a Slushy Champagne Oyster Mignonette.

All this and more in this episode of The Hub Today Presents The Chef's Pantry.