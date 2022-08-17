recipe

Summer Romesco Recipe

Original Recipe by @annarossiofficial

INGREDIENTS:

1 red pepper, roasted, seeded and peeled 

1-2 tomatoes, roasted

1 head of garlic, roasted

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

1 onion, roasted

½ cup Marcona almonds

1 tsp red pepper or tajin 

1 tsp kosher salt

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

3 TBS +/- red wine or sherry vinegar

¼ cup fresh mint

¼ cup bread crumbs (optional)

More Recipes

dinner recipes May 13

Anna's Perfect Spring Rack of Lamb With Moroccan Carrots and Grilled Potatoes

recipe 1 hour ago

Fresh Corn Polenta Recipe

PREPARATION:

Combine all ingredients in a high-powered blender. 

Adjust olive oil, vinegar, red pepper and salt to taste. 

Best served chilled or at room temperature.

To watch Anna make this along with Fresh Corn Polenta and her Moonshona meatballs, watch below for the full episode of The Chef's Pantry presented by The Hub Today.

Anna's showing us her favorite veggie meatball called Moonshona. Its loaded with farm fresh vegetables with eggplant as its base. You don't have to be a vegetarian to love this dish!

This article tagged under:

recipeAnna Rossisummerrecipesromesco
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us