Summer Romesco Recipe

INGREDIENTS:

1 red pepper, roasted, seeded and peeled

1-2 tomatoes, roasted

1 head of garlic, roasted

1 onion, roasted

½ cup Marcona almonds

1 tsp red pepper or tajin

1 tsp kosher salt

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

3 TBS +/- red wine or sherry vinegar

¼ cup fresh mint

¼ cup bread crumbs (optional)

PREPARATION:

Combine all ingredients in a high-powered blender.

Adjust olive oil, vinegar, red pepper and salt to taste.

Best served chilled or at room temperature.

To watch Anna make this along with Fresh Corn Polenta and her Moonshona meatballs, watch below for the full episode of The Chef's Pantry presented by The Hub Today.

Anna's showing us her favorite veggie meatball called Moonshona. Its loaded with farm fresh vegetables with eggplant as its base. You don't have to be a vegetarian to love this dish!