New Hampshire

Sunapee Harbor in NH facing shutdown following diesel spill

The Sunapee Fire Department anticipates a potential 3-day land and water closure as cleanup efforts continue

By Sophia Pargas

Sunapee Fire Department

Following a diesel spill at New Hampshire's Sunapee Harbor, the Sunapee Fire Department has announced a potential 3-day land and water shutdown as cleanup efforts continue.

Residents are currently advised to steer clear of the area as Sunapee Fire, Newbury Fire, and the state Department of Environmental Services work to contain the spill.

The incident was announced via the Sunapee Fire Department Facebook page on Saturday, and the harbor has been closed since.

There is no ongoing threat to the public or Sunapee's water supply, and harbor businesses will remain open and operate as usual, officials said.

Sunapee boaters are encouraged to enter the lake through the George Mills boat launch or other nearby launches until Sunapee Harbor reopens.

As of Monday, residents are cautioned to prepare for a 3-day shutdown and urged to continue to check the fire department's website and social media pages for updates.

The source of the spill was not made clear in statements from the Sunapee Fire Department.

